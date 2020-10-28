A 56-year-old man from Bournemouth has completed his mammoth challenge of running 27 marathons in 26 days.

After completing a marathon every day for nearly a month, Paul O'Boyle decided his grand fundraising finale would be two marathons, before lunch.

He began his marathon man challenge on October the 1st, setting out at dawn each day to raise money for the Macmillan Caring Locally.

As well as running 26.21 miles per day, Paul has continued to carry out his regular 8-hour shift as a caretaker at the Bishop of Winchester School.

702 miles The total distance Paul has run

Paul has lasting injuries to contend with following a serious traffic accident five years ago which left him with multiple fractures. It was though, an experience that led him to plan this mammoth fundraising effort.

Macmillan caring locally provides palliative care and support for almost 2000 patients and their families every year. Like so many charities it's struggled through Covid restrictions - meaning Paul's funds provide a much-needed boost to plans for a new, modern building at their Christchurch Unit.