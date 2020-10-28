One pantomime in Kent hoping to spread some Christmas cheer

Tony Green has been to meet the cast of one pantomime in the South East who are hoping to spread some Christmas cheer in a Covid-safe manner.

A theatre in Kent has changed its Christmas production in order to put on a socially distanced pantomime this year.

The Woodville theatre in Gravesend scrapped their original plan to stage Aladdin because there are too many people in it. Instead, they're putting on a socially-distanced Rapunzel.

700 Normally the auditorium in Kent could hold more than 700 people

260 This year, it will hold 260 people to ensure social distancing

Mama G, Dame Dolly Daydream explains how they are putting on the show despite coronavirus restrictions.

I think its really important to have something to not only look forward to but someting to smile and have fun and to just maybe forget about life just for an hour and a half because it has been hard for families and I think people just want to escape reality and to think this is normal you know. Tom Swift Writer and director

Rehearsals for Rapunzel are about to begin for British tradition brought right up to date. The virus itself isn't joked about but social distancing is to entertain anyone whose 2020 hasn't been a fairy tale.