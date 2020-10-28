Photos of Horsham dating from 1851 set to be sold for £70,000

A series of photographs, thought to be some of the earliest ever taken of the South of England, are expected to be sold for £70,000 at auction.

They were taken by Captain Thomas Honywood, who lived in Horsham in West Sussex.

He was a community leader and key member of the Horsham Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Captain Honywood's photos are some of the "earliest images from this part of England known to exist".

The album contains photographs of people, buildings and landscapes from around Horsham.

The 170 prints dating back to 1851 have been described as "very exciting".

Austin Farahar, Head of photographica at Chiswick Auctions said: "When viewing the album in its beautiful mid 19th-century binding, it becomes clear that these photographs were created for no other purpose than for the photographer’s pleasure and curiosity."