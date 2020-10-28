The mums-to-be who say covid has affected their experience of pregnancy

Christine Alsford has been speaking to a mother-to-be from Fareham in Hampshire and reflecting the situation across the south coast of England. Watch her video report below.

Mark McQuillan has been to hear the experiences of an expectant mother in Hartley Wintney and reflecting the situation across the Thames Valley. Watch his video report below.

Restrictions on maternity care because of the pandemic are leaving pregnant women alone, anxious and worried.

Many hospitals in the south aren't allowing husbands or partners into scans or during part of labour.

Mothers has been telling ITV News Meridian how being pregnant right now has left her feeling stressed and alone.

Different hospitals have varying restrictions. The NHS says the safety of expectant mums and their families is always the priority, which is why it is right that this guidance has been developed in close consultation with frontline experts and the government.

But a charity which supports expectant Mums has concerns about the long term impact of the pandemic.

A campaign led by a maternity charity called 'Pregnant then Screwed' is calling for a change in policy.

Birte Harlev-Lam from the Royal College of Midwives spoke to Fred Dinenage earlier about the wider impact on families.

Zahra and Thomas are one of many couples who say they believe medical staff are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe, but think things like Covid-19 testing could help couples to share key moments together.