Brighton and Hove 'at risk' of moving to Tier 2 if Covid cases trend continues

Brighton and Hove Council says the area is 'at risk' of moving to Tier 2 restrictions, if the trend continues upwards in coronavirus cases.

In the seven days up to 23 October, the council says there were 441 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in the area, a 60% increase from the previous week.It is the equivalent to a weekly rate of 151.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The council says the majority of the confirmed cases in the city are among those aged between 15-24, however there is a rise in cases among older working adults.

43% of 18-22 year olds accounted for confirmed coronavirus cases

Meanwhile there has been a steep rise in cases among adults aged 40-59 years old, including a 27% increase among people aged 60 and over.

Data from the REACT-1 study shows the prevalence of coronavirus infection in England between 16 and 25 October has more than doubled compared to the previous weeks.

One in every 80 people in England is now expected to have the virus, a rise from one in every 170 people estimated from data between 18 September and 5 October.

In the South East, East of England, and the South West all have estimated R numbers greater than two.

Nationally researchers suggest the R number is now estimated to be 1.56 compared with 1.16 in the previous results.