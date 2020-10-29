Oxford city officially moved to ‘high’ Covid alert level as cases rise

Oxford city will be moved into the government’s ‘high’ or tier 2 alert level after a further rise in cases of Covid-19.

It means that the city's residents will need to abide by new rules from Saturday 31 October.

The decision follows intensive discussions between central government, local councils, MPs and others in recent days.

Rates per 100,000 in Oxford city rose to 134.5 for the week ending 23 October.

For Oxfordshire as a whole, the rate was 117.5 for the same period.

The rest of the county remains at tier 1 or ‘medium’ level, although figures in other areas continue to rise.

Cases per 100,000 are 151.5 in Cherwell, 92.2 in South Oxfordshire, 91.2 in Vale of White Horse and 109.4 in West Oxfordshire.

The council says that as a result, hospital admissions have begun to increase.

The new restrictions for the High Alert Level will mean:

No mixing with people indoors from other households unless you're in their support bubble

People can continue to see those they don't live with, outside, including in a garden or other outdoor space in no more than groups of six

People can still travel to other areas, but are advised to limit trips as much as possible

Pubs, bars and restaurants can still remain open, but they must operate in a Covid-secure manner and are required to shut between 10pm and 5am

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees

Bruno Holthof, Chief Executive Officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have moved from a position of low and stable hospital admission rates over the summer to one in which admission rates are increasing. We know there is a time lag between rising cases and an increase in hospital admissions, and so we expect to see a further increase in hospitalisation rates over the coming weeks.”

Residents are being urged to stick to the new rules in Oxford to help tackle these recent trends.