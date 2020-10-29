Pensioner knocked down by off-duty Sussex Police officer on bike demands apology

Video report by ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

A Sussex pensioner, seriously-ill with cancer, is demanding an apology after being knocked down by a member of police, who was riding a bike on the pavement.

CCTV footage caught the moment the cyclist collided with John Wilson as he left his shop in Worthing.

Following the incident, John Wilson spent the next ten hours in A and E.

The 73-year old, who has prostate cancer, says he felt lucky to be alive.

John says: "It's mentally shattered me, I'm not very well, I take loads of pills every day to keep alive. I don't want to die because of a push bike. When I hit the floor, I was unconscious, I know it sounds silly but I think I went on the other side."

WATCH: CCTV footage shows cyclist collide with John Wilson

The man on the bike works for Sussex Police, and was off duty when the collision happened.

Cycling on the pavement is a criminal offence.

While footage shows people coming to help, John believes the cyclist could've done more.

John says: "A man who was so uncaring. I've never seen anything like that. Everyone looks after animals, people, you get involved, but he just stood there, looking at me laying down there."

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "The cyclist, who is a member of staff based in Brighton and was off duty, says he gave his name at the time. The incident has been referred to the Professional Standards Department to investigate any road traffic offences committed and whether there is a need for disciplinary procedures."