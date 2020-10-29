Sinkhole appears near new housing development in Kent

A sinkhole has opened up near to a new housing development near Maidstone.

It was first spotted on Sunday, just a short distance from houses at Orchard Fields in Barming.

It is thought to be the eighth to appear in the area since 2014.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Bovis Homes, that built the development, says it has fenced off the area while it develops an action plan to deal with the issue.

South East Water investigated a different sinkhole which opened up in Barming in September this year.

It was discovered at a water storage reservoir off of Hermitage Lane. The company had sent a letter to residents warning that more sinkholes have since opened up in the area.