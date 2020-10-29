Three arrested after man dies following attack in Aylesbury

A murder investigation is underway in Aylesbury after two men were reportedly attacked in a park.

Officers were called to Lembrook Walk on Wednesday night (28 October) where a man in his twenties was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he later was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by our officers.

A second man in his twenties has also been taken to hospital his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and they remain in police custody.

Credit: ITV Meridian

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault of these two men or any suspicious activity in the Lembrook Walk area of Aylesbury before 9.30pm on Wednesday to please come forward with any information they have."

Police say the public will now see an increased police presence whilst they continue with the investigation.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage can call 101 quoting reference 2074 of 28/10/20.