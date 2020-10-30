Hampshire pub criticised after video emerges of large group dancing inside

Watch: Video shows people dancing in a large group inside The Jolly Roger

A pub in Gosport in Hampshire has been criticised after a video emerged appearing to show revellers, singing and dancing, in a large group inside.

Police were called to the Jolly Roger pub along Priory Road following a tip off by a member of the public. They are now investigating a possible breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

A Gosport Borough Council spokesperson said: "An officer from the council's environmental health and licensing team has visited the pub and we've launched an investigation, which is ongoing, into possible breaches of coronavirus rules by the premises. We're working closely with police."

Meanwhile, another pub and three takeaways in Portsmouth have been fined £1,000 each for breaking coronavirus restrictions.

Last weekend, police officers issued a £1000 fine to The Ship & Castle on Rudmore Road, after a gathering of more than 15 people was permitted at the premises for a wake on 22 October.

Ship & Castle pub Credit: ITV News Meridian

Two £1000 fines were issued to Ali Baba’s and Perfect Pizza, both on London Road, after the premises were found to be open beyond 10pm on 23 October.

A £1000 fine was also issued to Golden Chopsticks on London Road after the premises was found to be open beyond 10pm on 24 October.

Ali Baba Kebab House Credit: ITV News Meridian

Under the new rules, people may not participate in social gatherings, in any place, in groups of more than six.

Licensed premises have also been ordered to close no later than 10pm every night.

PC Pete Rackham, from the Force Licensing and Alcohol Harm Reduction Team, said: “There are unfortunately the minority that have not complied, and it is important for all businesses to realise that enforcement action will be taken against those that do not co-operate with the restrictions.

"We are sympathetic to everyone struggling during the pandemic, but it is essential that we prevent the spread of this virus and keep each other safe."