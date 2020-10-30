Man pleads guilty to attempted theft after driving van into bank in Kent

A man has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary after driving a van into the front of a bank in Kent.

Jon Ismajli of Fairchildes Avenue in Croydon, drove a van into the front of the Nationwide bank in Westerham in the early hours of Wednesday morning (28 October).

The burglary involving a red van caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Ismajli was arrested at the scene and was charged with burglary, attempted theft and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

The incident caused substantial damage to the bank. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He pleaded guilty when he appeared before Medway magistrates on Thursday 29 October.

He has been released on bail ahead of his sentencing at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.