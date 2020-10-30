Roof of van sheared off after hitting bridge in Poole

A large van has crashed into a railway bridge in Poole.

The top of the trailer was sheared off as it hit the bridge on Bourne Valley Road at around 11am on Friday morning (30 October).

The road was closed while the vehicle was removed, before reopening just after 12pm.

Network Rail has now issued a warning for drivers to be aware of the height of their vehicle before going under bridges.

Trains were forced to lower their speed while Network Rail inspected the bridge. No structural damage was found.

Luckily no one was hurt in the incident.