The RSPCA fears this fireworks season could be the worst in decades for animals as more people opt for DIY displays at home due to Covid restrictions cancelling organised public events.

RSPCA polling has revealed that 21% of UK adults plan to hold a private display at home this year and with 20% who plan to attend a private display at a friend’s or family’s home. This is nearly twice as many as in 2019 (11% and 12% respectively).

Every year, the RSPCA receives hundreds of calls about fireworks affecting animals. Over the last four years, the animal welfare charity has received 1,543 calls about fireworks. And our poll found 21% of UK adults reported owning, knowing or having heard about an animal that had tragically died as a result of fireworks.

With a record number of back garden bonfires expected wildlife experts are also urging people to check before lighting. Hedgehogs in particular, are in danger as log piles are seen by them as ideal places for shelter.

Recently on the named as an endangered mammal, their numbers have halved since 2007.

Hedgehog numbers have halved since 2007. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In 2019, the charity launched its #BangOutOfOrder campaign calling for tightercontrols and regulations around the sale and use of fireworks in a bid to help people and animals who suffer with fireworks phobias and noise aversion.

The campaign is calling for:

The restriction of the private use of fireworks to agreed traditional dates (November 5, New Year's Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali)

The maximum permitted noise level of fireworks for public sale to be reduced to 90decibels. The current allowed level, 120 decibels (equivalent to a jet aircraft taking off)should only be used at licensed public displays

All public fireworks displays should be licensed by the relevant licensing authority andinformation about the proposed display must be provided in the local area several weeks in advance with a process for local residents to appeal against the granting of the licence.

This process should also apply to people seeking to hold private displays at special events such as weddings

RSPCA would also like to see fireworks labelled as 'loud' or 'low noise' to allow consumers to make an informed decision if they do buy fireworks.

The RSPCA found 85% of UK adults think public firework displays should be licensed, and there has been wide public support for calls for private displays to be limited to specific dates to reduce the impact on people and animals who find fireworks frightening and stressful.

However, animal welfare experts fear this could go out of the window this year as lockdown prompts the cancellation of public displays and people choose to set off fireworks at home instead.

RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Mark Kennedy said: “We understand that people enjoy celebrating Bonfire Night, New Year’s Eve and other key dates with fireworks and we don’t want to spoil the fun. Unfortunately, lockdown measures this year mean that very few organised, public displays are likely to go ahead and we suspect this means lots of families will be choosing to have their own displays at home."

Due to the Rule of Six and the restrictions on households mixing, we fear that there will be lots of little displays taking place over weeks and weeks, spreading out fireworks noise and causing prolonged distress for animals.

We’d urge people to be considerate and keep neighbours with animals, including those with nearby horses and other livestock, informed of plans well in advance so they can make preparations to reduce the stress to their animals. RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Mark Kennedy

In the RSPCA poll, only 49% of UK adults say they think about the impact fireworks can have on local animals but 71% agree that the noise from fireworks can negatively impact their welfare.