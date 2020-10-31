7-year-old raises thousands for RAF charity in epic 30 mile walk

A 7 year-old boy has walked 30 miles to commemorate the end of the Battle of Britain.

Jacob Newson has raised more than £21,000 for an RAF charity as he travelled from Manston to a memorial in Folkestone.

A little hero's welcome for Jacob Newson.

He's has travelled 30 miles across Kent to the Battle of Britain Memorial in Folkestone, commemorating the end of the World War Two battle for domination of the skies.

Raising money all the way, Jacob started in Mansion yesterday (30/10) and walked through wind rain and tired little legs.

Sarah caught up with Jacob and his former serviceman Dad in Dover.

However, the weather just kept getting worse.

I've been all over the world on operations and - his resilience and his tenacity just to keep going. We had some wobbles along the way but he just kept pushing on. Absolutely amazing! Andrew Newson, Father

They battled with the extreme weather

Jacob's epic walk has raised has raised more than £20,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fun.

Maybe a little rest before his next fund-raising effort.