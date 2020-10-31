It's been a year since 31 year old Frazer Brabant was fatally assaulted on the night of Halloween, 2019.Frazer sustained serious head injuries and was found in the rear garden of a house in Gershwin Road on the night of October 31. His injuries were so severe, he never left hospital. He died on January 21, 2020.To date, fifteen people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation into his murder.Now, on the anniversary of the assault, officers are appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch.Detective Inspector Lee McClellan said: "This was a brutal attack on a young man who was also a father and who is so deeply missed by his family."

You may have heard or seen something that you believe may be connected with Frazer's death. You may have already spoken to us or you may never have been in contact, but we would urge you to get in touch. You can call 101 and quote Operation Enhance or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via www.Crimestoppers-uk.org, which is also anonymous. Detective Inspector Lee McClellan

The assault on Frazer is believed to have occurred between 10.30pm and 10.53pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019.Following his death, his family said: "Frazer was a very proud father and loved his girls very much. He fought so bravely and for so long after the devastating attack on him. Nobody deserved what happened to him and it has left our family in utter shock and grief."