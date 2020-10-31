Train driver roles attracting more women then ever before

There was a time when driving trains was seen as a typically male role, but now things have not just changed, they're moving on at a pace.

Govia Thameslink - which also runs Southern Rail and the Gatwick Express - has announced it's doubled its number of female driver applicants this month, with plenty more expected.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson:

Paige Lunn takes control of the 11:10 out of Brighton.

The 29-year-old has recently qualified as a train driver and is now among a growing pool of female talent, bringing equality to an industry that, in its own words, was previously seen as dark, dusty and better suited to men.

It's a bit scary at first. The first time you get into a cab to drive is always a bit nerve-raking. Then the first time on your own, that safety blanket who is usually sitting to the side of you isn't there. I get used to it and then it's fun. Paige Lunn

Paige Lunn, Train driver

With recruitment and marketing campaigns, Govia Thameslink's number of women driver applications this year rose to 825 - almost doubling the 413 the year before.

Lisa Gibbs first looked at a career in the cab when she was 21 but found it daunting. She's now sitting in the hot seat at the age of 56.

Lisa Gibbs, Train driver

825 Women driver applications in 2020 for Govia Thameslink

413 Women driver applications in 2019 for Govia Thameslink

The rail company hopes to double its female intake yet again next term Credit: ITV News Meridian

The rail company hopes to double its female intake yet again next term, on track for a 50/50 gender split across all its training programmes by the end of 2021.

A landmark station many hope they'll arrive at on time.