Haunted Trail in Kent to encourage children to be spooked from a distance

It's the spookiest day of the year - Hallowe'en, but not as we know it.

The pandemic means it has to be a little different and nowhere more so than in the Kent village of Herne who have made a Halloween Trail.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides:

Take a stroll along the streets of Herne to experience a different version of Halloween. Don't be spooked, I'm afraid there's no trick or treating this year. Instead children are encouraged to take in the scary sights from a distance.

Dozens of gardens are on the pumpkin and safari trail. They've been decorated in scary things, but there's still a little something for those who prefer their Halloween to be a bit more sweet.

The 'new normal' for Halloween? Credit: ITV News Meridian

The trail is the idea Michelle Brooks and Gemma Norman who wanted children to take part in the Halloween celebrations safely.

Michelle Brooks and Gemma Norman, Organisers

Of course Halloween will be different this year because of coronavirus, but one thing is for certain, the grim reaper will be about...

He can found at the Mill, where he stands guard at the entrance to ensure you keep your distance.