Oxford City land in Tier Two restrictions ahead of national lockdown

The Prime Minister has announced a second national lockdown for England. The new controls will come into force on Thursday.

It comes as Oxford completes its first day under the Tier Two restrictions. The city's residents remain divided over the need for further measures.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester:

We're all bracing ourselves for the next twist in this coronavirus story.

The signs are that we may be heading for tighter national restrictions, but in Oxford, opinion is divided over the best way forward.

Being well prepared for whatever is forecast is uppermost in many mind. Oxford was moved into tier two restrictions at midnight.

Tier Two rules:

It means that in the city there's the rule of six outdoors with people still able to socialise as long as there's social distancing.

There is no household mixing indoors.

At 10 o'clock every night, pubs and restaurants must close.

While the rules keep changing, the outlook remains uncertain as the fight to control the virus continues.