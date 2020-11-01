Halloween fright night as police tackle party gatherings in Brighton

A party organiser has been fined £10,000 after police broke up a house party in Brighton.

Officers said they were met with "violence and abuse" after they were called to disperse a group of up to 100 youths at a residential address on Norwich Drive.

A spokesperson for the force said they had tried to move people on peacefully, but had been verbally abused and one officer physically assaulted.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody

The organiser of the event was arrested and issued with a £10,000 fine in accordance with the government's Covid regulations.

Students disperse after police are called to the university campus

Meanwhile dozens of officers had to deal with reports of disturbances at the University of Sussex campus at Falmer from 11pm on Saturday.

A section 34 dispersal order was issued, but students were later found holding an illegal gathering in Stanmer Park.

A generator and sound system was seized by police, and the force says any organisers also face a £10,000 fine for breaching coronavirus regulations.

No arrests were made at the University or Stanmer Park, but an investigation continues.