Rare white alpaca born on Kent farm

A rare white alpaca has been born at a farm in Medway, Kent.

Willow, now a few weeks old, was born with a pure white and dazzling blue eyes, unusual colouring for an alpaca.

The little cria has bright blue eyes Credit: Richard Delaney

Visitors to Capstone Farm Alpacas in the Capstone Valley have been charmed by the tiny cria.

The family-run farm decided to diversify into alpaca breeding a few years ago.

Credit: Richard Delaney

They got in touch with Meridian to share pictures of their adorable new addition- hoping it would cheer viewers up in these difficult times.