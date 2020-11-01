Region's MPs react to lockdown announcement

MPs from across the south have been reacting to yesterday's announcement that a national lockdown will resume on Thursday.

Surrey Heath MP Michael Gove MP warned that the national lockdown could be extended beyond December 2nd if coronavirus rates don't fall significantly.

He told the Andrew Marr show he believed the restrictions announced by Boris Johnson would bring down the R value, but warned that people may have to stay at home for longer if not.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said she shared the concerns of many people:

MP for Folkestone and Hythe, Damian Collins tweeted that he was pleased schools would remain open:

John Redwood, Conservative MP for Wokingham has repeatedly called for businesses to remain open to prevent economic collapse. He asked whether a lockdown is simply delaying rather than stopping the virus:

Conservative MP for South West Surrey tweeted his support for the Prime Minister, saying he was 'brave to change his mind':

Layla Moran, Lib Dem MP for Oxford West and Abingdon called for the government to focus on fixing the test and trace system. She also urged the frontline response to move away from schools and workplaces to catching new cases at Britain's entry points.

We must break the cycle of ‘boom and bust’ lockdowns. The Government’s approach to the pandemic has already led us to a worst-of-both-worlds situation in which we have among the highest number of deaths and worst economic outlook anywhere. The UK Government needs to change strategy, and urgently adopt a long-term plan for a Covid-secure UK. Layla Moran MP, Lib Dem, Oxford West and Abingdon

Peter Kyle, Labour MP for Hove and Portslade, said the British public had been let down by "dither and delay" from the Government.

Green MP for Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas tweeted that lockdown buys the country time, but said it would be 'unforgivable' if the four-week firebreak was not used to fix the test and trace system, and provide adequate help for those forced to isolate.