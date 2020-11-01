South prepares for lockdown as local businesses brace for more losses

WATCH- Sarah Saunders reports on businesses in Kent and Sussex reacting to the new regulations. She spoke to salon owner Katie Hancock and publican Charles Smythe.

WATCH- Penny Silvester reports on businesses in the Thames Valley and the South reacting to the news of a second lockdown. She spoke to salon owner Katie Hancock, publican Kevin Dobson, Hermitage lay minister Cathy Hawkins and David Richardson from Thatcham Rugby Club

Businesses across the region are bracing themselves for yet another national lockdown.

From Thursday, pubs, leisure facilities and non-essential shops will close until December 2nd at the earliest.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail will close from Thursday for four weeks across England, with furlough payments at 80% extended for the duration of the new measures.

People will be allowed to exercise and socialise in public spaces outside with their household or one other person, but not indoors or in private gardens, and will be able to travel to work if they cannot work from home.

Yet unlike in the lockdown during the first wave of the pandemic, schools, colleges and nurseries will remain open.

The Prime Minister said the restrictions would end on December 2, when the Government would reintroduce local restrictions based on the latest data and trends.

Michael Gove admitted the lockdown could be extended

But Cabinet Office Minister Mr Gove said it would be “foolish” to predict what would happen with the pandemic over the next four weeks, and conceded the lockdown may have to be extended.

A second national lockdown is a “real body blow” for business, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has said.

“So many firms have worked very hard to become Covid-safe, they have been resilient through the first phase, so this is undoubtedly very tough.”

She added: “We need to do everything we can to minimise the damage of this second lockdown… We need to keep as much of the economy open as we possibly can and actually because more businesses are Covid-safe now manufacturing, construction should be able to stay open.

Mr Johnson, speaking on Saturday night from Downing Street, said “no responsible Prime Minister can ignore” the rising rates of Covid-19 infections, as he acknowledged that cases had not come down fast enough in the worst affected areas.

“We know the cost of these restrictions – the impact on jobs and livelihoods, and people’s mental health. No-one wants to be imposing these measures,” he added.

The Prime Minister warned that the virus is “spreading even faster than the reasonable worst-case scenario of our scientific advisers”.

He said: “Unless we act, we could see deaths in this country running at several thousand a day – a peak of mortality, alas, bigger than the one we saw in April.”

The Prime Minister said overrunning of the NHS would be a “medical and moral disaster, beyond the raw loss of life”.