50% more intensive care beds for one Ashford hospital

William Harvey Hospital has increased its number of intensive care beds by 50% in preparation for an expected rise in winter coronavirus patients.

The new eight bed intensive care unit takes the hospital's total number of ICU beds to 24.

It features state-of-the-art technology including a new echocardiography machine to help improve treatment for patients who suffer cardiac arrest. The machine was funded by a £150,000 grant from East Kent Hospitals Charity.

Our staff have worked wonders over the past seven months in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as we had to swiftly reorganise services and increase our intensive care capacity by taking over other areas of the hospital. This new unit gives us extra intensive care beds which will prove hugely valuable as we go into winter and beyond. Susan Acott, East Kent Hospitals Chief Executive

The unit will open to patients later this week.