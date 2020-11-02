Oxfordshire residents are encouraged to contact NHS 111 first if they are thinking of attending an Emergency Department.

People who need clinical advice but aren’t in a life-threatening emergency are encouraged to contact NHS 111 first, before attending their local Emergency Department.

NHS 111 is a national system that can provide people with clinical advice over the phone.

Patients will be assessed on the call and, if required, booked into either the John Radcliffe or Horton General Hospital Emergency Department for treatment.

If the assessment finds an emergency department visit is not required, patients will be directed to seek clinical advice elsewhere and will be advised on:

How to self-care if required

Visiting their local pharmacy, dentist, optician, or their own GP for help

Visiting a local minor injuries unit

The Oxford University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust says using 111 in this way will help protect the NHS during the busy winter months in the face of coronavirus.

NHS 111 First is a very important part of our planning as we continue to tackle winter pressures and plan for any future surges of COVID-19. Lily O’Connor, Deputy Director for Urgent Care at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

People will still be able to contact 999 and attend an Emergency Department if they are experiencing a medical emergency.