Lockdown 2: What are the rules?

England will enter a new period of lockdown on Thursday, which will be in place until the first week of December.

Under the new rules people are only to leave their homes for education, childcare or work. To shop for necessities, exercise outdoors, care for a vulnerable person or for any medical emergency.

Households are banned from mixing indoors and private gardens unless they are part of a support bubble. But may meet with one other person in a public outdoor space, maintaining a two metre distance.

Anywhere selling essential goods like food and medicine can remain open - but all other retail, leisure venues, entertainment venues and hair and beauty facilities must close. Pubs, cafes and restaurants can only offer a take-away service but cannot sell alcohol.

Schools, nurseries and universities will remain open, along with GP surgeries, law courts - outdoor playgrounds - and places of worship for private prayer only.

Weddings will only be permitted in what's deemed 'exceptional circumstances' while funerals can still take place with up to 30 people.

Overnight stays in hotels and outbound travel from the UK are banned except for strict work purposes.