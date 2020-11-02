Nominations open now for Pride of Reading awards

Nominations are open for the Pride of Reading awards, and this year the categories have been all been converted to honour the town's frontline heroes.

Winners will be those who have gone the extra mile throughout the Covid-19 crisis, with categories such as Community Champion and Business in Action. The Child of Courage award will be won by a young person who has stepped up during the pandemic.

To nominate someone for an award, head to the Pride of Reading website, view the different categories, and fill out the form, giving as much detail as possible.

Pride of Reading 2019 Awards ceremony Credit: ITV Meridian

Nominations run until mid-December and the awards ceremony will take place at the Madejski Stadium in February.

Organiser Hilary Scott says the ceremony will be different this time round, but she hopes it will still be special for winners.