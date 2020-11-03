Driver feared her car would be 'crushed' by tailgating lorry on the M27

Caroline Layton, a data and intelligence analyst for Highways England, has told how she feared her Vauxhall Corsa was going to be hit and 'crushed' as a lorry loomed up behind her in roadworks on the M27.

Footage captured on her rear dash cam shows the lorry just feet away from her car with the driver flashing his lights and gesticulating at her before he eventually indicates and overtakes her (footage from Highways England).

She said: “He came up really close, just a couple of metres behind. I thought I had to slow down because if it hit me at 50mph I would be crushed".

“This was very intimidating behaviour and likely to cause a crash and serious injury. If anyone had stopped in front of me he would have gone into the back of my car and I would have been sandwiched in the middle".

From the driver’s seat, all I could see in my rear-view mirror was the lorry’s grill Caroline Layton

More than 130 people killed or seriously injured in incidents involving people driving too close in 2018.

A survey for Highways England found that while more than a quarter of drivers admitted to tailgating, nearly nine in 10 people say they have either been tailgated or seen it.

10,000 Vehicles caught tailgating in the first two weeks of new cameras being tested

Highways England and police have joined forces to tackle the offence which is a factor in around one in eight casualties on England's motorways and major A roads.

Soon, motorists caught tailgating can expect to receive letters advising them they were too close to another vehicle and highlighting the dangers of not leaving safe braking distances.