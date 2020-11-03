How to watch ITV News Meridian on cable

Information for Virgin Media viewers

We want to let you know about some more changes to help ensure you see the correct news service we broadcast for your part of the region. This time it’s if you watch us on cable.

From Tuesday 3rd November Virgin Media will broadcast our three regional services at ITV News Meridian - for the East, West and Thames Valley - in HD on channel 103. That's also a new number for the ITV HD channel on Virgin which is switching from channel 113.

It means all the satellite and cable providers will now be broadcasting the news for your part of our region on ITV HD on channel 103. Freeview is unaffected.

The correct channel to watch is:

Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media ITV HD on Channel 103.

For more information please complete and submit this form and our ITV Viewer Services team will respond as soon as they can.