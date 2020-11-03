Inquest begins into the death of a man shot by Kent police in 2016

An inquest has heard that a 36-year-old man died after being shot three times by armed police in Kent.

William Smith was wanted on suspicion of murder on 1 May 2016, when he was found hiding in a shed on a orchard in Goudhurst, near Tunbridge Wells.

An inquest jury was sworn in at County Hall, in Maidstone, this morning (3rd Nov).

County Hall in Maidstone Credit: PA Images

They were told by the counsel to the inquest, Christopher Sutton-Mattocks, that two armed officers fired two shots each at Mr Smith, at 8.30pm. One missed, the other three struck him in the head and chest.

They had opened fire after seeing what appeared to them to be the barrel of a shotgun poking out from behind a chair, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination of Mr Smith’s blood found an alcohol level of 229mg per 100ml. More than twice the drink-drive limit of 80mg.

An audio recording of a police firearms briefing held on the morning of the shooting was played to the court. In it ‘Officer Y’ - the tactical firearms commander - is heard telling officers that Mr Smith was “possibly in possession of a handgun” and that “firearms are only to be fired as a last resort”.

The inquest is expected to last five weeks.