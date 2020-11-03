Joanne Sheen: Murder investigation underway

Three men have been arrested on conspiracy to murder following the disappearance of a woman from Hampshire.

Joanne Sheen was last seen on 5 December 2019 when she travelled from Fareham, back to Southampton, with a friend.

She was then reported missing by her family on 22 February 2020, after they had not heard from her for several months.However Hampshire Police is now treating this as a murder investigation. Joanne is still missing and her body has not been recovered. Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Team have arrested three people: • A 50-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on conspiracy to murder• A 63-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on conspiracy to murder• A 29-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on conspiracy to murderIf anyone has any information that may assist police with the investigation, they are being urged to call 101 and quote Operation Blackboard or 44200068330.