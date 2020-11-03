Lockdown restrictions mean weddings and civil partnerships will only be allowed to take place in exceptional circumstances from Thursday.

For Siobhan and Chris, it is not the first time lockdown has got in the way of their wedding plans.

The couple were due to fly to Las Vegas to get married earlier this year. That couldn't go ahead due to the pandemic, so they rearranged their plans and were due to exchange vows at Easthampstead park in Bracknell later this month.

The couple had rearranged their nuptials for later this month. Credit: ITV Meridian

But with lockdown rules coming into place on Thursday, Siobhan and Chris were faced with another long wait until they could tie the knot.

Instead of waiting, they've decided to move the wedding to tomorrow, Wednesday 4th November, just one day before lockdown measures are brought in.

The wedding venue has managed to squeeze in their special day and the couple say, while its not Las Vegas, they are still excited.