New documentary on Reading's Black History Mural

A new documentary will look at the Black History Mural through the eyes of six Reading community leaders and a resident.

Aspire, who produced the documentary, applied for the Black History Mural to be listed by Historic England. As the mural is 30 years old it meets the minimum criteria for consideration for listed status.

Demonstrations to save the mural Credit: Aspire

The mural is painted along the side of the former Central Club in Reading which was closed down in 2006. Fears about the future of the mural were raised when the building was sold to a private developer.

If the application is approved, it will be the first piece of black public art or monument by a black artist to be listed anywhere in the United Kingdom

Due to new Covid-19 restrictions the premiere of the documentary will now be shown online, instead of in a theatre setting, and can be watched at 19:30 on the 6th of November at: www.aspirecic.co.uk.