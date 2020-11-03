Presidential horse race takes place at Lingfield Park

Pictures from Betfair.

A photo finish was required to declare 'BidenHisTime' as winner of the Betfair Race To The White House Stakes, which was run at Lingfield Park, Surrey, whilst 'SuperTrump' had to settle with second place

In a very close-run race SuperTrump burst out of the gates to take an early lead over BidenHisTime who drew level shortly after.

The equine contenders were locked head-to-head for most of the five-furlong race, with a dramatic, decisive dash to the finish line won by BidenHisTime.

BidenHisTime beats SuperTrump by a nose Credit: Betfair

The unique race was arranged by Betfair to mark polling day in the 2020 US election, who also have Joe Biden as favourites to win the election.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said “The 2020 US election has already broken records to become the biggest single betting event of all time and the public’s fascination is unprecedented. Betting could top £400m, which would eclipse the Grand National several times over.”

Tom Bradby will be presenting live coverage of the 2020 US election throughout the night on ITV1 with "Trump Vs Biden: The Results" which starts at 11pm.