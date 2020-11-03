Reading University launches Covid safety hotline

The University of Reading has launched a telephone hotline for parents, staff, students, and local residents to provide information and support about University and community safety as England prepares to go into a second lockdown from Thursday.

Educational settings like universities and schools will remain open throughout the lockdown.

The dedicated hotline will operate seven days a week, from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 10am to 4pm at weekends. During those times, people can call 0118 214 7813 for information.

The University is also strengthening its measures for controlling COVID-19 infections by putting in place a joint Incident Management Team. Credit: ITV Meridian

The University says it is also strengthening measures for controlling Covid-19 infections by creating a joint Incident Management Team in partnership with Public Health England.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University says there is a robust system in place to deal with increases in positive cases on campus.

Accurate information is crucial so that people know what they need to do to keep themselves and others safe and continue studying and working safely at the University of Reading. We want to reassure our community that we are taking measures to minimise the risk to students and staff and will act swiftly to respond to any further advice issued by PHE and others. Professor Robert Van de Noort, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Reading

The University says it is working closely with health authorities and local government to manage positive cases.