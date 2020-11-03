Virus outbreak at Reading care home

45 people at Shinfield View Care Home in Berkshire have tested positive for coronavirus.

27 residents and 18 members of staff at the luxury care home received positive results over the weekend, following routine testing on Friday.

Just eight residents who tested positive were showing symptoms and none have needed to go to hospital.

The elderly residents are being cared for in isolation, receiving barrier nursing in their own rooms.

27 elderly residents have tested positive. Credit: PA Images - stock image

Infected staff members are isolating at home. Berkley Care Group, which runs the home, said there is a very supportive team of staff who will fill in for colleagues who are isolating. They say safety is their paramount concern.

It is not clear how the virus arrived at the care home. The care group will be looking into how the outbreak occurred.

Relatives have been told to stay away from the home and Public Health England have said only essential staff will be allowed in or out.