104-year-old Berkshire woman completes marathon

A former Red Cross nurse has walked the length of a marathon around her home in Newbury to raise money for the Thames Valley air ambulance.

ITV Meridian caught up with 104-year-old Ruth Saunders in October as she followed in Sir Tom Moore's footsteps.

104-year-old Ruth Saunders from Newbury is walking the length of a marathon to raise money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance. Credit: ITV Meridian

Today, Ruth will be finishing the last few hundred metres of her walk at Newbury Racecourse.

Ruth has been raising money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance for about 7 years since her son Edward was in a serious horsing accident, breaking his leg in 3 places. Thames Valley Air Ambulance was called to help him.

Ordinarily she would have hosted coffee mornings, but lockdown meant Ruth needed to think outside the box.

Ruth will be completing her walk at Newbury Racecourse. Credit: Ruth Saunders

Ruth has already raised more than £30,000 and today will be completing the 26 miles at Newbury Racecourse, where her family will be waiting to meet her.

For more information about Ruth's fundraising efforts please click here.