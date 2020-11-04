People across the South and South East are preparing for the four week coronavirus lockdown for England.

This afternoon, MPs are debating the lockdown measures amid warnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless action is taken. Watch live here.

Places of worship can remain open only for individual prayer. Credit: ITV Meridian

In Portsmouth, Jaswant Singh-Dipal, Secretary of Guru Nanak Sar Gurdwara, feels the lockdown is necessary and the community will pivot to holding Zoom meetings for worship.

For many businesses, the lockdown comes at one of the busiest times of year in the lead up to Christmas.

Retailers are concerned that Christmas shopping will move online due to the lockdown. Credit: ITV Meridian

In Canterbury, in an effort to support local business, a city-wide gift card has is being launched - which can be used at more than 80 shops, pubs and restaurants in the town.

As we enter a second national lockdown, it is more important than ever to support local businesses. If we can get more people buying the card as opposed to generic online vouchers, it could literally save people's livelihoods. Lisa Carlson, CEO of Canterbury BID

