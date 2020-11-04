A man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for money laundering after being caught trying to smuggle an estimated £500,000 out of the UK within a truckload of air fresheners.

34-year-old Krzysztof Hubert Turadek, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court yesterday where he received the almost two year sentence following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Mr Turadek was originally stopped by Border Force on 19th September as he drove an HGV unit and trailer through outbound freight controls in Dover.

The vehicle was carrying air fresheners, however Border Force officers searched the vehicle and found sealed packages hidden in a hatch in the floor of the trailer, known as a coil well.

The 49 packages were found to contain an estimated £500,000.

In addition to his prison sentence, Mr Turadek has also been ordered to hand over the money that he had been attempting to smuggle, and the trailer used to conceal the cash.