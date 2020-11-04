Two restaurants in Hampshire fined for breaching Covid rules

Two restaurants in Hampshire have been fined £1000 each after they breached coronavirus restrictions.

In October, The Jolly Roger pub in Gosport had groups of more than six dancing, while also not socially distancing or wearing face masks.

The pub received criticism online after a video emerged of the dancing. Police were called to investigate the incident on 24 October after a tip off from a member of the public.

This is the first penalty of its kind in Gosport.

PC Pete Rackham, Force Licensing and Alcohol Harm Reduction Team said: "It is very disappointing that a licensed premises has been in breach of the clear guidelines around hospitality that are designed to keep customers safe. This demonstrated a clear disregard for the requirements that are there to protect the whole community during this very difficult time."

Kuti's Brasserie in Southampton Credit: ITV News Meridian

Kuti's Brasserie in Southampton was also found in breach of coronavirus rules, after hosting a wedding of more than 30 people.

The groom, a 39-year-old man, will also be served a £200 fine for breaching the rule of six.

PC Brian Swallow, Force Licensing Team said: "It is very disappointing that a licensed premises has been in breach of the clear guidelines around hospitality and group size that are designed to keep customers safe and limit the spread not only among patrons but the community as a whole.

"We hope this sends a message to other licensed premises who are considering allowing large groups in their premises while the health regulations are in place - you will be fined."