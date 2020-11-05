Canterbury City Council hunt for graffiti culprits

Canterbury City Council is appealing for information about the culprits behind a recent spate of graffiti in the city.

The tags appeared at a number of locations in Wincheap last Saturday night.

The Council say it's 'blighting our district'. Credit: Canterbury City Council

They can be seen in various locations across Wincheap, covering the area around the railway bridge through to the Park and Ride site.

The appeal follows the council's recent announcement of a new team dedicated to cracking down on criminal damage caused by vandals.

One of the tags that appeared on Halloween Credit: Canterbury City Council

Canterbury City Council are offering a £500 reward to anyone who has information on who might be responsible for graffiti or tags and are asking people to email them at graffiti@canterbury.gov.uk.