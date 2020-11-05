Five men face £10,000 fine each after hosting house party in Canterbury

Five men are facing a fine of £10,000 each after breaching Covid-19 regulations, by hosting more than 60 people at a house party in Canterbury.Kent Police officers were called to the property in South Street at 12.30am on Saturday 31 October 2020, following reports of a noisy gathering.

When officers entered the house, they found between 60 and 80 people in the rooms and back garden of the property.

Officers dispersed all of those who were not residents of the house.Five residents of the property, all aged 19 and 20, were then each issued with fixed penalty notices.One local, who wished to remain anonymous, said there was "a strong smell of cannabis in the air" on Friday night and "a really loud noise coming from one end of the street."

Another local said: "When the police van arrived dozens of people were running in all directions to get away from the house."

South Street in Canterbury Credit: ITV Meridian

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said: "The number of people our officers found attending this party was simply unacceptable and they had no option but to take enforcement action. Anyone who breaches the regulations is not only putting their own health at risk, but that of anyone they come into contact with, as well as their family and friends, who may be more vulnerable."Covid-19 remains a real and deadly threat and everyone needs to take responsibility for preventing its spread and helping to save lives."