Hampshire teen feels 'lucky' to survive after being thrown from fairground ride

A teenager from Hampshire says she feels lucky not to have suffered life-changing injuries after being thrown from a fairground ride.

The 17-year-old suffered bruising and a suspected broken rib in the incident last Saturday (31 October).

Erin Jennings says: "I don't remember any of it, I remember being in the ambulance but not seeing any of it, I could just hear stuff."

Her friend Ella was sat next to Erin on the ride when it happened.

Ella says: "Our friend was sat behind us, I heard her scream and Erin was half way out and then she was gone and that was it. Her shoes were left in the cart and I didn't know where she was."

Natalie Gregory, who was also at the fairground that night said: "The next thing I see is Erin fly into the air at full speed, and done a few flips in the air, and banged her head on the fence and because she hit the fence with such force she went back the other way."

The fairground in Bursledon opened the following day, but the ride that Erin fell from remained shut.

Fairground owner Charles Coles shut the ride the following day. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, the fairground owner, Charles Coles, said: "At this present moment we have notified all the correct authorities and we are waiting for the health and safety to finish their report."

Erin says she's fortunate that her injuries are not life-changing, but that it could have been a different story for someone else.

She says: "Obviously there were kids on the ride, so it could have been anyone else and it could have been much worse for smaller children if it happened to them."

The Health and Safety Executive told ITV Meridian it was aware of the incident and have been in contact with the ride operator. The ride has voluntarily been withdrawn from use until it can be properly inspected.