'Just come home' - sister's emotional appeal to find brother last seen in Kent

Suzy Maltwood is pleading for information about her older brother Shaune Jones, who was also known by the surname of West.

She has described his disappearance as totally out of character and says it's having a huge impact,

"It’s soul destroying. It’s been hard, my mum is really struggling. My sisters, they work so that’s keeping them occupied but for me it’s very very hard."

Shaune Jones hasn't been seen since May 2017

The father of five has four siblings and is from Eltham in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating but his bank cards haven't been used and there's been no trace of him from his phone or passport.

The last sighting of Shaune was at a caravan park in Eastchurch on the Isle of Sheppey on May 17th, 2017.

This holiday park on the Isle of Sheppey was where Shaune was last seen

Shaune's niece Amy West describes him as a 'bubbly character',"He’s just a bubbly character. For him to see the progression that I’ve made between then and now would be crazy. I’ve got my own business now and he’s a businessman too so to see that I’m following in his footsteps would be quite nice."

Suzy has made this direct appeal to her brother:

