Watlington murder: Man charged after woman's body found in woodland

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman found in woodland in South Oxfordshire.

The body of Carole Wright, 62, from London, was found in woodland in the Watlington Hill National Trust Park just before 6pm on Friday 23 October.

Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers. The family have expressed that they wish for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Forensic investigators at Watlington Hill in Oxfordshire. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Following an investigation, Daniel O’Hara-Wright, 23, from Hillingdon, was charged with one count of murder on Thursday (5 November).

He appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday (5 November) and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 8 January 2021.

Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our condolences, thoughts and support is with the family of Carole Wright at this unimaginably traumatic time."