First-time buyers say they have been finding it increasingly difficult this year to get on the property ladder because of a surge in house prices, with a second lockdown now meaning more potential uncertainty.

Lauren Burnet from Fordingbridge in Hampshire has been trying to buy her first home with her boyfriend since the beginning of the year, but says they're finding it hard to save for an increasingly large deposit required by lenders.

Lauren says: "Me and my boyfriend really do want to live together now. We spent lockdown together so I think it is a great time to buy a house together. We don't really want to rent. I think once you get into renting, it's really hard to get out because you then really can't save, you don't really have have any spare money to save. It is frustrating knowing that we are working so hard to try to save that deposit and we're still not quite there - it is really frustrating."

The housing market had bounced back quickly after the first lockdown, fuelled by a demand and a stamp duty holiday which helped cut the cost of buying. It is not clear what effect a second lockdown might have, but one estate agent in Southampton says prices have been rising.

James Egan from Edison Green says: "First time buyers are struggling to get on the property ladder at the minute. Because of the stamp duty holiday, demand for properties has been increasing, meaning that prices have increased. This means first time buyers are having to come up with extra cash, which they don't have."

A report says rising house prices have driven the increase, pushing up estate agency, stamp duty and conveyancing fees. Credit: PA

According to some forecasts, first time buyers will account for 33.9% of house sales this year, down from last year's share of 34.9% - a ten year high.

The trend is set to continue into next year, with first time buyers likely to account for just over 32 % of sales, while the biggest share of the market is set to be purchases by existing home owners.

The Government says the market will stay open with the new restrictions, although ministers are stressing Covid guidelines must be followed.