Mum wins 8 year campaign for new safety measures in memory of her son

A mother whose son was killed in a coach crash in Surrey has won an 8 year battle for major safety improvements in his memory. 18 year old Michael Malloy died when the coach he was in crashed on the A3 near Hindhead in 2012. The vehicle had been fitted with a tyre that was almost 20 years old.

A3 coach crash

In February the Government will bring in a new law banning older tyres on vehicles after Frances Malloy's campaign. Michael was killed along with fellow passenger Kerry Ogden and coach driver Colin Daulby. They were travelling back to the North West from the Bestival music festival on the Isle of Wight

The new law will ban the use of tyres aged 10 years or more on the front axles of lorries, buses and coaches and on all tyres of a minibus unless equipped with twin wheels.