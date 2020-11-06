Mum wins 8 year campaign for new safety measures in memory of her son
A mother whose son was killed in a coach crash in Surrey has won an 8 year battle for major safety improvements in his memory. 18 year old Michael Malloy died when the coach he was in crashed on the A3 near Hindhead in 2012. The vehicle had been fitted with a tyre that was almost 20 years old.
In February the Government will bring in a new law banning older tyres on vehicles after Frances Malloy's campaign. Michael was killed along with fellow passenger Kerry Ogden and coach driver Colin Daulby. They were travelling back to the North West from the Bestival music festival on the Isle of Wight
The new law will ban the use of tyres aged 10 years or more on the front axles of lorries, buses and coaches and on all tyres of a minibus unless equipped with twin wheels.
Michael's my son. He's 18. Unfortunately he's always going to be 18. He would have been 25 this year. His life was taken and it didn't have to be. It was a needless death. For me to sit back and do absolutely nothing, was like saying Michael's life wasn't worth anything and they were going to let him just be a statistic. I was absolutely determined that they wouldn't