Oxford charity warns rise in rough sleepers this winter amid pandemic

Homeless charities say they're expecting the number of people needing emergency shelter this winter to rise.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant an extra layer of restrictions that have 'thwarted' the options for accommodation.

St Mungo's, a homeless charity in Oxford, says things are only set to get worse.

Ellie Alway-Thomas says: "With the impact coronavirus has had on the local economy, we're expecting job losses and people spending the first nights out on the street. So we really need to continue providing those bed spaces. On top of that with the pandemic and the recent publication of the government guidelines, safe spaces for people over the winter that were formerly in shared sleeping spaces would have to be Covid-secure if they were to open, so we just really have to make sure that that is used a last resort.

"We're going out and verifying new individuals as rough sleeping, and supporting those that are already on the streets and are yet to take up offers of accommodation; because that can take a long time for people to accept an offer of support. So we will work with individuals by referring them into services and the outreach teams will continue to support those 23 rough sleepers on the streets of Oxford City, to find an alternative solution to their homelessness."

The Government has allocated £150m to build long-term accommodation for rough sleepers, but that is not expected to be complete until March 2021.

Of this, Oxford City Council and Aspire have been awarded nearly £1 million to help 'ensure no return to the streets for vulnerable homeless people'.

How will the money be spent in Oxford?

£251,400 will pay for three years' support costs in properties that Aspire are refurbishing for occupation by former rough sleepers. These include a women-only property and a COVID-secure winter shelter

£150,000 will help the council to buy five one-bedroom properties as part of a programme to deliver 20 Housing First homes by March 2021

£566,501 will pay for three years' support costs for the Housing First programme

In addition to the funding, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed that bailiff enforcement action will not be permitted during England's new national lockdown - or over the Christmas period.

The government said the scheme would be in addition to the original "Everyone In" campaign launched earlier in the year.

Minister claim that initiative had already helped more 29,000 people by September.

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street briefing on Thursday that two thirds of those helped had now been moved into settled accommodation.