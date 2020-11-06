Silhouettes of 200 soldiers installed at Blenheim Palace

In preparation for Remembrance Sunday, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire has installed 200 life-size soldiers and 75 poppy wreaths in memory of the soldiers who died during both world wars.

It is called 'Standing With Giants' and was created by Witney-based artist Dan Barton, made using recycled building materials.

He says: "What I've realised is just the emotion people have for this project. I had so many people literally in tears, thanking me, and it was just a really amazing experience."

'Standing with Giants' Credit: ITV Meridian

Blenheim Palace's Operations Director, Heather Carter said: "We wanted to do something that would still mark the occasion and help raise awareness of the ongoing need to support our veterans and the amazing work being carried out by the Royal British Legion.

"Now, more than ever, the assistance they can provide is sorely needed and we hope Dan's extraordinary figures will serve as a fitting tribute to all the fallen and a reminder of the terrible cost of conflict."

The gardens at the palace are open to pre-booked visitors, with a special commemoration on Remembrance Sunday which can be viewed online.

The installation will be on display for two weeks until 22 November.

Remembrance Sunday will feel very different to normal, with large public events and commemorations cancelled because of the pandemic.

However people are still being asked to take part remotely and pause for the two minute silence.