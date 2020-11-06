Student attacked in Hove takes Uber to hospital after he's refused ambulance

A student who was knocked unconscious and injured in an attack in Hove had to get a taxi to hospital, because an ambulance would not pick him up.

Jem Nash-Sanderson, 20, was told there was no ambulance available following the attack on Western Road in the early hours of Sunday morning (1 November).

He says: "These two women came out of their apartment to help me out, they called me 999, and they said an ambulance wouldn't be sent out to me, which was surprising."

When speaking to South East Coast Ambulance Service, he was told one would not arrive as his injuries were not 'life-threatening'.

The University of Sussex student then called for an Uber taxi which took him to the hospital, where he had a brain scan and fortunately doctors found no serious injury.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service told ITV Meridian they were experiencing 'very high demand' at the time of Jem's call and 'prioritising patients in life-threatening or serious condition'.

They said: "We take any concerns raised seriously and invite Mr Nash or his mother to contact us so we can look into the circumstances in more detail. We were experiencing very high demand at the time of the call and prioritising our response to patients in a life-threatening or serious condition. We are very sorry to hear of Mr Nash’s experience and would urge anyone with any information to contact Sussex Police.”

Jem is also asking the police to view CCTV footage to track down the attackers.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "The 20-year-old sustained bruising and attended hospital where his injuries were assessed, and was later discharged. When speaking to police, the victim was unable to recall where the assault took place; anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 324 of 01/11. Should we receive any further information regarding the location of the assault, we will consider reviewing CCTV."