Appeal for witnesses after suspected road rage attack near Winchester

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected road rage attack near Winchester.

An argument allegedly broke out between two drivers on the northbound stretch of the A34 near Kings Worthy between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on November 4.

Both of the motorists, who were driving a silver Mercedes S400 and a silver or grey Vauxhall car-derived van, were injured.

One of the men, a 48-year-old, attended hospital with stab injuries, after he was found in his car at the Gladstone Street car park, near Winchester railway station.

The man attended hospital but was discharged the same day following treatment.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Anyone who was travelling on the A34 around this time who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200428469.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report anonymously online.